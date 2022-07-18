Advertisement
Body of man (50s) recovered from water near Killorglin

Jul 18, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
A man’s body has been found in the water near Killorglin.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the incident which occurred late last night.

Meanwhile, the Irish Coastguard is warning people going out on boats or kayaks to always wear a life jacket.

Around 10 o’clock last night, the emergency services were alerted when a man in his 50s got into difficulty in the water in Cromane Bay.

It’s understood the man fell from a boat.

He was taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

 

