A body which was washed ashore on Inch beach has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí say they were alerted to the discovery of the body which was found this morning.

They say enquiries are ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased.

Radio Kerry understands that at this stage, it's believed the death isn't being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí wouldn't say at this time, if the body is that of a male or female.