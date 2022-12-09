Black ice on Kerry roads as temperatures remain well below freezing this morning

Black ice and dangerous driving conditions are being reported on roads around Kerry, as temperatures remain well-below freezing this morning.

There are reports of hazardous conditions in Knocknagoshel and on the L-2918 from Gortbrack Cross to Farmer’s Bridge.

Gardaí say roads in the greater Killarney area are also quite dangerous the morning.

Gardaí are urging all motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling around the county and beyond this morning.

Kerry County Council crews have been salting primary and secondary roads around the county, but urge people to still drive with care, even on treated routes.

A status yellow low temperature warning remains in place until 12 noon.

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly says the weekend will be extremely cold.

TFI Local Link Kerry are reviewing all bus services in consultation with bus operators this morning.

They're asking intending passengers to keep an eye on their website, social media and the office can also be contacted on 066 7147002. It is anticipated there will be some local diversions on the door to door bus services due to the condition of some rural roads particularly on higher ground.