Bishop of Kerry asks for prayers for those going through a difficult time at Christmas

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has appealed to the people of Kerry to live more simply this Christmas, and to remember that possessions do not bring happiness.

Speaking in his annual Christmas message, Bishop Browne reminded people that Jesus was born into poverty and died in poverty.

Advertisement

He also asked everyone to pray for those going through a difficult time at the moment, especially those who are homeless and those suffering the effects of war:

Advertisement

Meanwhile in his Christmas message, Rector of Killarney Archdeacon Simon Lumby, likened the celebrations surrounding the birth of Christ, to Ireland winning the World Cup.

He said the son of God was born as a human in the most unlikely of circumstances, something the shepherds in Bethlehem struggle to believe: