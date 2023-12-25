Advertisement
Bishop of Kerry appeals to people to welcome and support refugees this Christmas

Dec 25, 2023 12:25 By radiokerrynews
Bishop of Kerry appeals to people to welcome and support refugees this Christmas
Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne
The Bishop of Kerry has appealed to people to welcome and show support to refugees, migrants and those fleeing war this Christmas.

In his annual Christmas message, Bishop Ray Browne said the situation these people are facing, is not unlike that of the Holy Family on the first Christmas, who were fleeing from King Herod and found themselves with nowhere to sleep.

He also asked people to pray for peace, and to celebrate the season without excess or extravagance:

Meanwhile, Rector of Killarney, Reverend Simon Lumby, has asked people to look beyond the tinsel and fancy lights, the candles and the plates of festive food.

In HIS Christmas message, he said that with so much trouble in the world just now – with even Bethlehem suffering – it’s more important than ever to find something positive to focus on.

He asked people to look at world through the eyes of the infant Jesus, and to see the world afresh, as a baby would:

