Biodiversity and nature workshops taking place in Tralee

Oct 7, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
There are a number of nature workshops taking place in Tralee today (Fri) and tomorrow (Sat).

The From the Ground Up Celebration of Biodiversity, Leadership and Community Wellbeing is organised by Transition Kerry.

The aim of this event is teach people new skills and facilitate an exchange of knowledge.

Some of the workshops include, Biodiversity and the Circular Economy, A Forest in Your Hands and a panel discussion on Transition Farming.

There will also be a nature exhibition on display in the Tralee library until Friday the 14th of October.

