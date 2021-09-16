BioAtlantis donates fresh organic vegetables to Tralee Soup Kitchen

A local biotech company has donated a large amount of fresh, organic vegetables to the Tralee Soup Kitchen.

BioAtlantis Ltd, which is based in Clash, Tralee, provides technologies to reduce stress in crops.

They donated fresh potatoes and carrots which were the result of successful field trials carried out by the company.

Advertisement

BioAtlantis said they were delighted to be able to help the Tralee Soup Kitchen, which provides up to 90 free dinners every Saturday from its base at Teach an Solais, Ashe Street.