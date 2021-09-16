Advertisement
BioAtlantis donates fresh organic vegetables to Tralee Soup Kitchen

Sep 16, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
BioAtlantis donates fresh organic vegetables to Tralee Soup Kitchen
From left: John Quirke, maintenance manager, BioAtlantis; Cian O’Mahony, crop scientist, BioAtlantis with Mary Dolan, volunteer and Collette Price, founder Tralee Soup kitchen standing next to the donation of potatoes and carrots made by the Tralee based biotech company to the charity.
A local biotech company has donated a large amount of fresh, organic vegetables to the Tralee Soup Kitchen.

BioAtlantis Ltd, which is based in Clash, Tralee, provides technologies to reduce stress in crops.

They donated fresh potatoes and carrots which were the result of successful field trials carried out by the company.

BioAtlantis said they were delighted to be able to help the Tralee Soup Kitchen, which provides up to 90 free dinners every Saturday from its base at Teach an Solais, Ashe Street.

 

