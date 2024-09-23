Advertisement
Billy O'Shea confirmed as Fine Gael's general election candidate in Kerry

Sep 23, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Billy O'Shea confirmed as Fine Gael's general election candidate in Kerry
Former Kerry footballer Billy O’Shea has been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Kerry constituency at the next General Election.

Party members selected Mr. O’Shea, a 1997 All Ireland Senior football winner, at a convention held in the Heights Hotel, Killarney last night.

Mr O'Shea is an auctioneer and publican who has also worked in the banking and veterinary sales sector.

He was the sole candidate before members at last night's convention, after Kerry County Council members Michael Foley, Tommy Griffin and Mike Kennelly all withdrew their names on Friday.

Fine Gael have now chosen 66 General Election candidates in 41 constituencies.

 

