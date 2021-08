A big screen is to be erected in Tralee town centre to show this weekend’s All Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final.

As part of The Park Festival, supporters are being invited to enjoy the Kerry versus Tyrone match in a safe setting.

Tralee Municipal District and festival organisers are now selling tickets for the event in the open-sided marquee in Pearse Park.

Supporters will be admitted from 3pm and the event will end at 5.30.

