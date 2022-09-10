Advertisement
News

Big Beach Clean-up looking for volunteers in Kerry

Sep 10, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Big Beach Clean-up looking for volunteers in Kerry Big Beach Clean-up looking for volunteers in Kerry
Clean Coasts launch 2022 Big Beach Clean, sponsored by Cully &amp; Sully. Left-right - Elaine Doyle – Clean Coasts Campaigns Officer, Cullen Allen – Founder of Cully &amp; Sully, Sinead McCoy – Coastal Programmes Manager at Clean Coasts. Photo: Cathal Noonan
Share this article

The Big Beach clean up returns to Kerry this year.

The initiative is an annual call to action for volunteers and community groups to get involved with cleaning up Ireland's coastline after bathing season.

In 2021, over 400 clean-ups took place across the country, with over 300 volunteers taking part in 10 different locations across Kerry.

Advertisement

Among these volunteers, Clean Coasts group Banna Coastcare won a national Ocean Hero award for their work in conserving the coastline.

This years’ “Big Beach Clean” will run from September 16th to 18th.

Registration for volunteers is open now on www.cleancoasts.org

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus