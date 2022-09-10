Big Beach Clean-up looking for volunteers in Kerry

The Big Beach clean up returns to Kerry this year.

The initiative is an annual call to action for volunteers and community groups to get involved with cleaning up Ireland's coastline after bathing season.

In 2021, over 400 clean-ups took place across the country, with over 300 volunteers taking part in 10 different locations across Kerry.

Among these volunteers, Clean Coasts group Banna Coastcare won a national Ocean Hero award for their work in conserving the coastline.

This years’ “Big Beach Clean” will run from September 16th to 18th.

Registration for volunteers is open now on www.cleancoasts.org