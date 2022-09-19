Advertisement
Best dressed couple picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Jacy Ybanez (Tralee) and Brian O’Connor (Abbeyfeale) who brilliantly co ordinated their monochrome dotty style won the Lyrath Estate Hotel Best Dressed Couple 2022. Photo John Kelliher
A Tralee woman and Abbeyfeale man were named the best dressed couple at the opening day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival.
The festival began in Listowel yesterday and will run until Saturday.
Glamorous couples from all over Ireland dressed to impress to catch the eye of the judges.
After much deliberation, Jacy Ybanez from Tralee and Brian O’Connor from Abbeyfeale won the Lyrath Estate Hotel Best Dressed Couple Competition.
The prize includes a two night luxury escape to Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, with dinner on one evening and an afternoon tea.
Fashionistas will have more chances to dress up throughout the week, with a fancy dress competition on Tuesday.
The Ryles Menswear Best Dressed Man takes place on Thursday and the McElligotts Best Dressed Lady competition takes place on Friday.
The Listowel Tidy Towns / An Taisce Sustainable style competition takes place on Saturday

