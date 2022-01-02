Advertisement
News

Berkeley balcony collapse survivor with Kerry connections dies aged 27

Jan 2, 2022 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Berkeley balcony collapse survivor with Kerry connections dies aged 27 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor with Kerry connections dies aged 27
Share this article

A survivor of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse in the US, whose family is from Kerry, has died.

27-year-old Aoife Beary, whose father is from Listowel, passed away at Beaumont Hospital last night after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

She was left with life-altering injuries following the collapse of the fourth floor balcony in California.

Advertisement

Six of her friends died while seven others were injured.

In recent years Aoife had been studying in England, and contributed to the introduction of a new Californian law regarding balcony safety.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus