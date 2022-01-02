Berkeley balcony collapse survivor with Kerry connections dies aged 27

A survivor of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse in the US, whose family is from Kerry, has died.

27-year-old Aoife Beary, whose father is from Listowel, passed away at Beaumont Hospital last night after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

She was left with life-altering injuries following the collapse of the fourth floor balcony in California.

Advertisement

Six of her friends died while seven others were injured.

In recent years Aoife had been studying in England, and contributed to the introduction of a new Californian law regarding balcony safety.