Bereaved parents invited to attend support meeting in Tralee

Oct 11, 2022 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Bereaved parents invited to attend support meeting in Tralee Bereaved parents invited to attend support meeting in Tralee
Bereaved parents in Kerry are invited to attend a support meeting in Tralee this evening.

The charity Anam Cara provides support to parents who have lost children, through monthly online and face-to-face group meetings throughout the island of Ireland.

The charity’s Kerry meeting this month will take place this evening in the Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee.

Anam Cara says all bereaved parents from the Kerry area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of death.

Anyone who wishes to attend can just arrive on the evening at 7:15pm; there is no need to register in advance.

