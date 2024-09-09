Advertisement
Beloved Tralee-based jewelers to close its doors

Sep 9, 2024 12:38 By radiokerrynews
Beloved Tralee-based jewelers to close its doors
Sep 9, 2024 12:38
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
A beloved Tralee-based jewelers will close its doors after 70 years.

Connolly Jewelers on Bridge Street, Tralee will close its doors this Autumn as the owners, Norma and Martin Hartnett, have announced their decision to retire. Connolly jewelers has been a big part of the retail landscape in Tralee for the past 70 years, since it's establishment by Norma's parent's Gerry and Birdie Connolly in the 1950s.

Martin Hartnett, who has been at the helm with his wife Norma Connolly for 31 years, said it has been an honour to add to the experiences of their customers. The current retail climate has had no bearing on the decision to retire. The impending closure of the shop is unlikely to have an impact on the careers of the current staff who are due to return to college in September.

Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Customers who have made bookings or have items on deposit will be contacted individually. There will be an eight-week window during which outstanding items can be collected. All watch guarantees will be backed-up by the brand itself and the distributors in Ireland.

Gerry and Birdie are the heroes of this story having started a business in the 1950s when times were tough, provided a template to keep a family business thriving and always putting the customer first.

“As regards the closing of the shop, I think that they will be happy that it has been such a large part of life in Tralee for so long,” said Martin Hartnett.

There is a wide selection of exquisite stock that will be available to purchase with 30% to 50% discounts for the final eight weeks of trading.

