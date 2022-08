Two retailers in Kerry have been named among the Top 100 Stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence.

Tralee based CH Chemists and Nourish both made the prestigious list.

The Top 100 stores are part of the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry.

Advertisement

The awards will take place on November 12th in the Galmont Hotel in Galway.

The full list can be found here.