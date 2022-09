There are 28 beach clean-up events taking place across Kerry this weekend.

This is part of an annual event organised by Clean Coasts that gives volunteers and communities the chance to remove litter from beaches at the end of the summer season.

This year’s event aims to not only clean the beaches, but also educate about the effects of marine litter.

Anyone who wants to register can find more details, and a full list of Kerry events, here.