Barriers to be trialled to ease traffic problems at McDonald's Killarney

Kerry County Council says it's working to resolve traffic congestion problems for residents of several housing estates in Killarney.

At the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Labour councillor Marie Moloney, said the ongoing issue is beyond frustrating for the residents of estates along the Park Road, adjacent to McDonald’s.

Kerry County Council Senior Executive Engineer, John Ahern, confirmed the council will place temporary barriers along the junction from the end of October, on a trial basis.

This will be done to ease traffic concerns in the area and take traffic away from the surrounding estates of McDonald's on the Park Road.

Mr Ahern confirmed the barriers will be placed on the edge of the road, with ample space for pedestrians, buggies and wheelchairs.