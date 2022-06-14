Ballymullen Post Office in Tralee to close this weekend

A Tralee post office is to close this weekend.

Ballymullen Post Office is closing its doors on Saturday, following the death of postmistress Noreen Quirke last month.

From Monday, all social welfare payments usually paid at Ballymullen Post Office will be paid in Edward Street Post Office in Tralee, which is 1km away.

Advertisement

An Post says following the death of the postmistress, the family continued with the office in the short term only.

The contract for Ballymullen Post Office is now being advertised.

Advertisement