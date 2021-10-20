Ballylongford gathers to remember Brendan Kennelly

The late Brendan Kennelly was remembered for his soft voice, creativity and legacy of works at his funeral mass.

The renowned poet who was from Ballylongford passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

His funeral mass was celebrated by Fr Michael Hussey in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford this afternoon.

A representative attended on behalf of President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

Earlier this week, President Higgins remembered Mr Kennelly for his "special charm, wit, energy and passion".

Fr Hussey spoke of Brendan Kennelly's creativity and his lasting legacy he left behind in his large body of work; as well as releasing more than 30 poetry collections, Brendan Kennelly was a professor of modern English at Trinity College Dublin.

Fr Hussey said today marked a homecoming for the Kerry poet, adding the popular poet and broadcaster's work will safeguard memories.

Fr Hussey hopes people will be able to draw strength from his works for years to come:

A public memorial will be held to celebrate Brendan's life in 2022.