Ballylongford councillor intends to contest general election for Fine Gael

Ballylongford councillor Michael Foley has confirmed he intends to contest the next general election for Fine Gael.

Sitting Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin previously announced he’ll be standing down at the next election.

Councillor Michael Foley was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2019, and has served as a parliamentary assistant to former Kerry TD and minister Jimmy Deenihan, as well as sitting TD Brendan Griffin.

Councillor Foley believes next year’s local elections, which he’ll also be contesting, will be a good indicator of where both he and the party is at.

He’d like, however, to be in a position to put his name before a Fine Gael general election convention.