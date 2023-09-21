Advertisement
News

Ballylongford councillor intends to contest general election for Fine Gael

Sep 21, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Ballylongford councillor intends to contest general election for Fine Gael
Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael), Listowel area Kerry County Council. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Ballylongford councillor Michael Foley has confirmed he intends to contest the next general election for Fine Gael.

Sitting Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin previously announced he’ll be standing down at the next election.

Councillor Michael Foley was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2019, and has served as a parliamentary assistant to former Kerry TD and minister Jimmy Deenihan, as well as sitting TD Brendan Griffin.

Advertisement

Councillor Foley believes next year’s local elections, which he’ll also be contesting, will be a good indicator of where both he and the party is at.

He’d like, however, to be in a position to put his name before a Fine Gael general election convention.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards
Advertisement
Kerry companies urged to avail of €30 million solar energy fund
Coffee mornings being held all over Kerry today in aid of Kerry Hospice
Advertisement

Recommended

 Taoiseach urged to support industrial school memorial in Tralee
Almost 400 properties investigated by council enforcement officers in relation to short-term letting
Kerry companies urged to avail of €30 million solar energy fund
Two Kerry companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus