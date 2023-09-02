Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue called to assist kayaker

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was called out to assist a kayaker who had fallen off his kayak this morning.

The kayaker had placed himself between his kayak and his partner’s kayak and was holding on to both, but was unable to re-enter his kayak.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was called at around 10:20 this morning to respond to reports of a kayaker in distress near the Virgin’s rock in Ballybunion.

Three crew members reached the kayaker within minutes, and he was brought to the Ladies Beach, where he was handed over to paramedics from the National Ambulance Service from Listowel.

The Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue boat then returned to the remaining kayaker and escorted her to the beach, while towing the second kayak.