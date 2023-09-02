Advertisement
News

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue called to assist kayaker

Sep 2, 2023 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue called to assist kayaker Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue called to assist kayaker
Image from Ballybunion Rescue's Facebook page
Share this article

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was called out to assist a kayaker who had fallen off his kayak this morning.

The kayaker had placed himself between his kayak and his partner’s kayak and was holding on to both, but was unable to re-enter his kayak.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was called at around 10:20 this morning to respond to reports of a kayaker in distress near the Virgin’s rock in Ballybunion.

Advertisement

Three crew members reached the kayaker within minutes, and he was brought to the Ladies Beach, where he was handed over to paramedics from the National Ambulance Service from Listowel.

The Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue boat then returned to the remaining kayaker and escorted her to the beach, while towing the second kayak.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus