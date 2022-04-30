Advertisement
Ballybunion named one of best beaches in Europe

Apr 30, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Ballybunion has been named one of the best beaches in Europe.

Travel writers from The Guardian listed the North Kerry town in the top 40 in all of Europe.

Just two Irish beaches made the list, with Glassilaun in Galway the other.

