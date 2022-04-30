Ballybunion named one of best beaches in Europe

Ballybunion has been named one of the best beaches in Europe.
Travel writers from The Guardian listed the North Kerry town in the top 40 in all of Europe.
Just two Irish beaches made the list, with Glassilaun in Galway the other.
