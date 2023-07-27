Ballybunion bathing advisory lifted

An advisory against bathing in Ballybunion has now been lifted.

Kerry County Council put the advisory in place for both the Men’s Beach and Ladies’ Beach in Ballybunion after consultation with the HSE.

The council said elevated levels of bacteria had been identified in bathing water samples from both Ballybunion beaches, when the advisory was put in place last Friday.

Advertisement

The advisory was not a ban on bathing, but rather advice that swimming and bathing there were best avoided.

The council says that following the receipt of the latest test results, this advisory has been lifted and no longer applies in either beach.