Avoid non-essential travel in Tralee area

Kerry County Council crews are currently dealing with dozens of fallen trees and blockages on roads across the county, especially in the Tralee area.

The Council is advising against non-essential travel in and around Tralee over the coming hours because of dangerous conditions.

Trees and branches fell down at Station Road in Ardfert and a crew will clear this route when it is safe to do so.

A fallen tree is also partially blocking the Tralee to Castlemaine Road at the hairpin bends.

Several fallen trees and obstructions have been cleared in Tralee town as well as at Beaufort Bridge on the N71.

A full list of issues is available on the Council's social media platforms.

The emergency contact line is available until 8 tonight at 066 7183588

The Council is reminding everyone that an Orange warning is in effect until 8pm and that a Yellow warning will be in effect until 3am on Monday.