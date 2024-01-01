Average residential gas bill in Kerry rose by over 220% in five years

The average price of a residential gas bill in Kerry rose by over 220% in five years.

That’s according to figure in the CSO’s report on trends in metered gas and electricity bills in 2022.

The statistics show that gas bills in the county rose year on year between 2018 and last year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the average residential gas bill in Kerry cost €1,005 in 2022.

This represents a rise of 223% on 2018, when the median price was €311.

The price jumped by 112% between 2018 and 2019 to €661, and rose a further 14% in 2020 (to €756).

The average residential gas bill increased slightly in 2021, to €760; before rising by almost 25% in the year in 2022.

Meanwhile, the report shows between 2015 and 2022, the average residential electricity bill dropped by over 18%.

The median price in 2015 was €1,050, which rose by just under 15% to €1,207 in 2021.

However, between 2021 and 2022, the average electricity bill in Kerry fell by almost 30%, to €854.