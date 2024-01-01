Advertisement
News

Average residential gas bill in Kerry rose by over 220% in five years

Jan 1, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Average residential gas bill in Kerry rose by over 220% in five years
Share this article

The average price of a residential gas bill in Kerry rose by over 220% in five years.

That’s according to figure in the CSO’s report on trends in metered gas and electricity bills in 2022.

The statistics show that gas bills in the county rose year on year between 2018 and last year.

Advertisement

According to the Central Statistics Office, the average residential gas bill in Kerry cost €1,005 in 2022.

This represents a rise of 223% on 2018, when the median price was €311.

The price jumped by 112% between 2018 and 2019 to €661, and rose a further 14% in 2020 (to €756).

Advertisement

The average residential gas bill increased slightly in 2021, to €760; before rising by almost 25% in the year in 2022.

Meanwhile, the report shows between 2015 and 2022, the average residential electricity bill dropped by over 18%.

The median price in 2015 was €1,050, which rose by just under 15% to €1,207 in 2021.

Advertisement

However, between 2021 and 2022, the average electricity bill in Kerry fell by almost 30%, to €854.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tributes paid to Thomas Walsh who died in North Kerry road crash
Advertisement
Mudslide leads to closure of road leading to Glanageenty Car Park
Kerry County Council launches Community Support Fund
Advertisement

Recommended

Tributes paid to Thomas Walsh who died in North Kerry road crash
Mudslide leads to closure of road leading to Glanageenty Car Park
Deadline extended to find deal which will determine golf's future
Kerry County Council launches Community Support Fund
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus