Average rent in Kerry jumps by 20% in a year

The average rent in Kerry has jumped by almost 20% in a year.

That's according to the latest report for Quarter 3 from property website, Daft.ie.

The average rent in Kerry now stands at €1,070.

Advertisement

That's an increase of over 19% in a year and a quarter-on-quarter jump of almost 5%.

The figure marks an increase of over 95% since rents hit their lowest point in Kerry.

The report says available rental stock in Munster is at a record low.

Advertisement

The average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment in Kerry is up 14.5% in a year to €730.

Rent for a two-bed house is up 17% to €830 and a three-bed house increases 15% to €935.

Monthly average rent for a four-bed house is €1,060, up 16% and there's a 9% jump in rent for a five-bed house to €1,145.

Advertisement