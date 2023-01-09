Average price three-bed semi in Kerry expected to fall by 5% in next 12 months

The average price of a three-bed semi house in Kerry is expected to fall by 5% in the next 12 months.

That’s according to a survey by Real Estate Alliance.

The quarter four REA Average House Price Index shows the average cost of a three-bed semi-detached home in the county now stands at €292,500; that’s up 11% on the December 2021 when the average cost was €263,000.

However, average house prices have fallen by 2.5% in the past three months as mortgage interest rate rises and cost of living increases combine to calm the market.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

First-time-buyers made up 35% of the market in Kerry in quarter four of 2022, with 35% of sales coming from outside the county.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell was eight weeks, up from six in quarter three.

Average prices in Killarney fell by -2.78% this quarter to €350,000, while in Tralee prices dropped by 2% to €235,000.