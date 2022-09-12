Advertisement
Average price of a three bed property in Kerry is €255,000

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Average price of a three bed property in Kerry is €255,000 Average price of a three bed property in Kerry is €255,000
Houses prices in Kerry rose by 6.6% in the first half of 2022 - which was slightly above the national average of 6.3%.

That's according to a new report released by the the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV).

Figures released by IPAV show that the average price of a four bed property in Kerry was €310,000.

Buyers were paying €155,000 for a 2 bed apartment in Kerry while the cost of a three bed property was €255,000.

Nationally, properties reached an average of €315,000.

 

