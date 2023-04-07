Average of almost one arrest a day in Kerry for driving under influence

The head of roads policing in Kerry says gardaí are preparing for a busy bank holiday weekend.

Inspector Gary Carroll says gardaí will focus on speeding, detecting those driving while using phones, as well as motorists who fail to wear seat belts.

He says there will also be an emphasis on detecting motorists who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Advertisement

Inspector Carroll says most drug drivers caught in Kerry have been found with cocaine in their system.

He says gardaí in the Kerry division are making an average of almost one arrest a day for driving under the influence.