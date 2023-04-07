Advertisement
News

Average of almost one arrest a day in Kerry for driving under influence

Apr 7, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Average of almost one arrest a day in Kerry for driving under influence Average of almost one arrest a day in Kerry for driving under influence
Share this article

The head of roads policing in Kerry says gardaí are preparing for a busy bank holiday weekend.

Inspector Gary Carroll says gardaí will focus on speeding, detecting those driving while using phones, as well as motorists who fail to wear seat belts.

He says there will also be an emphasis on detecting motorists who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Advertisement

Inspector Carroll says most drug drivers caught in Kerry have been found with cocaine in their system.

He says gardaí in the Kerry division are making an average of almost one arrest a day for driving under the influence.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus