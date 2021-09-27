Average house price in Kerry rises to almost €230,000

The average price of a house in Kerry has risen to almost €230,000.

That's according to the Daft.ie House Price Report for the third quarter of 2021.

Listings on the property website for the period between July and September show the average price in Kerry increased by over 13% in the space of one year.

According to the daft.ie report, the average price of a property listing in Kerry in the third quarter of this year was just under €230,000, a yearly increase of 13.4%.

The average cost of a one-bed apartment in the county during that period was €84,000, up almost 5% on Q3 2020.

A two-bed terraced house in Kerry cost €106,000 during the third quarter of the year, up 13%.

The biggest yearly increase in price was 18% for three-bed semi-detached houses listings, taking their average price up to €154,000.

The average cost of a four-bed bungalow in Kerry during this time was €291,000, up 15%, while five-bed detached houses went up around 6% to €297,000.

The level of transactions involving new homes on daft.ie in the first half of the year was unsurprisingly down significantly, dropping by 39% in Kerry to just 20.

A separate property report, by MyHome and Davy, found the median asking price for a property in Kerry during the second quarter of the year was €180,000, an increase of 9% on 2020.

This report showed the average price of a two-bedroom apartment in the county during Q2 was just under €150,000, a yearly increase of almost 22%.

According to the MyHome report, the price of four-bed semi-detached properties in Kerry remained unchanged at €210,000 during the second quarter of the year.