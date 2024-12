The average cost of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry stands at €353,500.

That’s according to the Quarter 4 Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index.

This survey looks at the sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi.

It found this type of property was the most expensive in Dublin at €542,000, while a three-bed semi-detached home in Donegal was the cheapest at €180,000.