Average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry now costs more than €347,000

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry is now more than €340,000.

It’s a rise of 4.5% in the last three months and is up 15% annually, according to the latest national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry now stands at €347,500, according to the Q3 REA Average House Price Index.

It’s up 4.5% from €332,500 in the last three months.

Tralee has shown the largest annual rise in the country, with three-bed semi prices rising by 22% in the past 12 months, touching the €300,000 mark for the first time.

Across Kerry, the average time taken to sell currently sits at six weeks, while the time taken to reach sale agreed nationally has dropped to four weeks as low supply continues to drive sales.

The survey shows that across the county, 40% of purchasers were first-time buyers and 15% of buyers were from outside of the county.

A total of 30% of sales in the county this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney says we are continuing to see no new housing for sale, with supply limited and a premium being paid for detached houses in town centres.