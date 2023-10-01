Autumn Talks returns to Killarney for first time since pandemic

The Killarney National Park Autumn Talks Series 2023 is returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic.
The talks are kicking off on Thursday October 5th and will continue for six weeks.
The first talk will be on the White-Tailed Eagle.
Each free event will be held at the Killarney House Auditorium Thursday nights at 8pm.
All lectures will be live-streamed on the Killarney National Park Facebook page.
October 5th
White-Tailed Eagle
Introduction – phase 1 and 2
Speaker: Éamonn Meskell Divisional Manager
Killarney National Park
October 12th
Speaker: Owen O’Shea
Terror,Turmoil and Trauma:
The Civil War in County Kerry and its legacy’
October 26th
Speaker: Louis O’Toole
Fungi of Killarney National Park
November 2nd
Speaker: John Breen
Ants of Killarney National Park
November 9th
Speaker: Rachel Kavanagh
Sherry and Soup –
The Story of the McShain’s
November 16th
Speaker: Lorcan Ó Cinnéide
The Blaskets; Past, Present and Future.