Autumn Talks returns to Killarney for first time since pandemic

Oct 1, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
At the launch of the very popular Killarney National Park ‘Autumn Talks Series’ 2023, which returns for the first time since the pandemic. The talks series commences on Thursday 5th October and continues for six weeks and takes place at Killarney House Auditorium Thursday nights at 8.00pm. The talks series is free, seating is limited and it will also be live-streamed via the Killarney National Park Facebook page @killarneynationalpark. from left, Harry O'Donoghue, Killarney House and Gardens, Éamonn Meskell, Guest Speaker, Divisional Manager, NPWS, Mary Sheehan, District Conservation Officer, NPWS, Rachel Kavanagh, Guest Speaker, Killarney House and Gardens and Autumn Series Talks Organiser, Padruig (Brac) O'Sullivan, Conservation Ranger, NPWS. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
The Killarney National Park Autumn Talks Series 2023 is returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

The talks are kicking off on Thursday October 5th and will continue for six weeks.

The first talk will be on the White-Tailed Eagle.

Each free event will be held at the Killarney House Auditorium Thursday nights at 8pm.

All lectures will be live-streamed on the Killarney National Park Facebook page.

October 5th

White-Tailed Eagle

Introduction – phase 1 and 2

Speaker: Éamonn Meskell Divisional Manager

Killarney National Park

October 12th

Speaker: Owen O’Shea

Terror,Turmoil and Trauma:

The Civil War in County Kerry and its legacy’

October 26th

Speaker: Louis O’Toole

Fungi of Killarney National Park

November 2nd

Speaker: John Breen

Ants of Killarney National Park

November 9th

Speaker: Rachel Kavanagh

Sherry and Soup –

The Story of the McShain’s

November 16th

Speaker: Lorcan Ó Cinnéide

The Blaskets; Past, Present and Future.

