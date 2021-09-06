August significantly drier at Valentia Observatory compared to last two years

This August was significantly drier at Valentia Observatory, compared to the last two years.

That’s according to Met Eireann data compiled by the South Kerry weather station. It shows rainfall last month at Valentia was down 59% on August last year.

These figures show that during August, 89.1mm of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen, down from 219.7mm in August last year, and 203.9mm the previous year. The long-term average, however, which is based on data from 1981 to 2010, is 114.9mm.

This means the rain that fell last month was 78% of the long-term average at Valentia. The wettest day last month at the South Kerry weather station was the 14th, when 21mm of rain fell.

It rained on 19 days last month there, but 11 were classed as wet days, where over 1mm of rain fell. On three days last month, Valentia Observatory recorded the most rainfall of all weather stations in the country, the 14th, 15th and 19th.

Valentia also recorded the highest temperature on two days, the 14th and 31st. The average temperature logged at Valentia Observatory last month was 15.5 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous year, and slightly up from the long-term average of 15.3 degrees Celsius.

The hottest day at Valentia last month was the 24th, when the mercury hit 23 degrees Celsius. On the following day, the South Kerry weather station logged its coldest day for the month, at 9.1 degrees Celsius.