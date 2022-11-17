Asylum seekers moved from Tralee tented accommodation

40 asylum seekers who had been living in tents at the back of the Johnston Marina in Tralee have been moved.

A spokesperson for The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed to Radio Kerry - that the 40 international protection applicants have been moved to alternative accommodation elsewhere in the country.

Tented accommodation had been used to house asylum seekers at the Johnston Marina since July.

20 men were moved from the site on Tuesday and the remaining 20 were moved yesterday, from the site beside the existing direct provision centre.

The Department spokesperson also stated that “there is no plan to move any additional international protection applications in to tented accommodation”.