Asylum seeker protest held outside Kerry TD's office

Jan 26, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Asylum seeker protest held outside Kerry TD's office
Protestors who picketed outside a Kerry TD’s office today say asylum seekers who arrive in Ireland without a passport shouldn’t be allowed to stay here.

Around eight people took part in the protest which was held outside Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin’s constituency office in Castlemaine.

The group say they’re not opposed to refugees from war coming to Ireland.

However, they want a stop to the arrival of unvetted single men whose countries of origin are deemed to be safe.

They say this group of asylum seekers who arrive without passports or other documentation shouldn’t be allowed to stay and have their application for asylum processed.

Terri Murray from Limerick says the authorities should know the identities of people arriving here.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
