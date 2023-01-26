Asylum seeker protest held outside Kerry TD's office

Protestors who picketed outside a Kerry TD’s office today say asylum seekers who arrive in Ireland without a passport shouldn’t be allowed to stay here.

Around eight people took part in the protest which was held outside Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin’s constituency office in Castlemaine.

The group say they’re not opposed to refugees from war coming to Ireland.

Advertisement

However, they want a stop to the arrival of unvetted single men whose countries of origin are deemed to be safe.

They say this group of asylum seekers who arrive without passports or other documentation shouldn’t be allowed to stay and have their application for asylum processed.

Terri Murray from Limerick says the authorities should know the identities of people arriving here.