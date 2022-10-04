Astellas officially opens new facilities at Killorglin plant

Killorglin-based pharmaceutical manufacturers Astellas has officially opened new facilities.

The company celebrated 30 years of manufacturing operations in Killorglin, with a visit from two members of the senior management team from Japan.

President and CEO, Dr Kenji Yasukawa, and Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hideki Shima, officially opened a new chemistry laboratory and production manufacturing suite.

The company says this creates future capacity for volume increases and new product introductions at the Killorglin plant.