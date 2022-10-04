Advertisement
News

Astellas officially opens new facilities at Killorglin plant

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Astellas officially opens new facilities at Killorglin plant Astellas officially opens new facilities at Killorglin plant
photo credit: Michael McGillycuddy
Share this article

Killorglin-based pharmaceutical manufacturers Astellas has officially opened new facilities.

The company celebrated 30 years of manufacturing operations in Killorglin, with a visit from two members of the senior management team from Japan.

President and CEO, Dr Kenji Yasukawa, and Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hideki Shima, officially opened a new chemistry laboratory and production manufacturing suite.

Advertisement

The company says this creates future capacity for volume increases and new product introductions at the Killorglin plant.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus