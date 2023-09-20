Assistant to Kerry TD shoved and pulled by Leinster House protestors

A young intern in the Dáil was “shoved and pulled” by protestors and possibly had her phone stolen, according to Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae TD.

Politicians, journalists and staff have been advised not to leave Leinster House following protests on the first day of the Dáil.

Around 200 protesters held a demonstration outside Leinster House today bearing signs and banners featuring anti-immigration slogans.

Gardaí confirmed 13 people were arrested.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said he attempted to go into the IT department of Leinster House when protestors began harassing him.

The independent deputy said he was with an intern - a young woman from the US who had just started the position - who was pushed, kicked and had her phone stolen.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae had to be escorted down Kildare Street by gardaí.

The protestors brought mock gallows adorned with images of politicians including the Minister for Education, Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Norma Foley.

I come to Dublin to represent the good people of this country. Nothing will ever deter me from doing my job.



I’ve no issue with protesting, never have,never will but you can see the videos circulating and judge for yourselves if that behaviour and use of language is acceptable. — Michael Healy-Rae (@MHealyRae) September 20, 2023

