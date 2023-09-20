Advertisement
Assistant to Kerry TD shoved and pulled by Leinster House protestors

Sep 20, 2023 21:14 By radiokerrynews
Assistant to Kerry TD shoved and pulled by Leinster House protestors
Photo: Kerry County Council
A young intern in the Dáil was “shoved and pulled” by protestors and possibly had her phone stolen, according to Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae TD.

Politicians, journalists and staff have been advised not to leave Leinster House following protests on the first day of the Dáil.

Around 200 protesters held a demonstration outside Leinster House today bearing signs and banners featuring anti-immigration slogans.

Gardaí confirmed 13 people were arrested.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said he attempted to go into the IT department of Leinster House when protestors began harassing him.

The independent deputy said he was with an intern - a young woman from the US who had just started the position - who was pushed, kicked and had her phone stolen. 

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae had to be escorted down Kildare Street by gardaí.

The protestors brought mock gallows adorned with images of politicians including the Minister for Education, Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Norma Foley.

 

