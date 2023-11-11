Artisan food awards presented at opening ceremony of Listowel Food Fair

The winners of an artisan food award were announced at the opening of Listowel Food Fair.

The 2023 Best Emerging Artisan Food Awards is run in Association with Kerry Local Enterprise Office.

This year, the overall winner was ÉaLú Foods, Dingle owned by Kallam Moriarty for their Chocolate Bon Bon product.

There were five categories in the competition.

Full list of winners.

Baking & Baked Goods - Sourdough Bread from The Cookie Crumble Bakery by Christine Purcell, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Free From Category - Miso Sesame Tofu from OTOFU by Méabh Mooney, Kilbrittain, Co.Cork.

Other Category - Chocolate Bon Bon from ÉaLú Foods, Dingle, Co. Kerry by Kallam Moriarty.

Dairy Category - Farmhouse Cheese Fenugreek from Bó Rua Farm, Fermoy, Co.Cork by Norma Dineen.

Condiments Category - Peach chutney from Trusted Friend by Peter Hinchcliffe.