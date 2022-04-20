Advertisement
Articulated lorry stuck in Conor Pass

Apr 20, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Articulated lorry stuck in Conor Pass
An articulated lorry is stuck in Conor Pass.

The vehicle has been there since lunchtime today.

Road users can continue to drive on the road.

Gardaí say they hope to clear it soon.

 

