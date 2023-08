The five-year-old boy who died in an accident in West Kerry has been named.

George Francis Freddie Davenport of Folkestone, Kent, the UK and Liscarney, Cloghane, Co Kerry, died following an incident on private property, near Castlegregory, on Sunday afternoon.

His remains are reposing tomorrow at his grandparents' home; this will be followed by a private burial.

Gardaí have asked for privacy for the family.