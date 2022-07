Ukrainian refugees are to be gifted with prayer shawls during a service in Killarney's Church of Ireland.

On Sunday morning, the community of St Mary's will present the shawls to those who have been settled in the Killarney area after fleeing Ukraine.

The items were made by a group of women in the US.

Rector Simon Lumby says each shawl will come with a prayer and a blessing for the recipient.