Ardfert woman resents being branded a no-show by the Taoiseach

An Ardfert woman says she resents being branded a no-show for a booster by the Taoiseach.

Anne Lawlor says she tried to be a responsible citizen but every effort to cancel an appointment was stymied by the HSE system.

She got her booster jab in her local pharmacy, and a few days later got a text from the HSE for an appointment at the vaccination centre in Tralee.

She followed the instructions to cancel, and when she heard nothing, she tried filling in a contact form on the HSE website, and calling the number for COVID queries, but gave up in the end.

She was so angered by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin giving out about no shows, that she emailed him.