Ardfert man honoured for speaking out about his eating disorder

Dec 8, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Ardfert man honoured for speaking out about his eating disorder
A Kerryman has been honoured in the Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

The awards recognise excellence in mental health reporting, and are organised by Headline, Ireland’s national programme for responsible representation of mental ill health in Irish media.

Micheál Costello, who’s from Ardfert but living in London, was presented with the Special Recognition Award, which is for a person who shares their story to help and educate a wider audience.

His article, published in the Irish Independent and entitled ‘Without my anorexia, who am I?’, explored the reality of recovering from an eating disorder, and shed light on the challenges of the recovery process.

Radio Kerry News and Tadhg Evans of the Kerryman newspaper had also been shortlisted for awards.

 

For anyone affected by eating disorders, BodyWhys has support services available at bodywhys.ie, by phone on 01 210 7906, or by emailing [email protected]

 

 

