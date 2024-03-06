Advertisement
Ardfert councillor defends decision to reject €110,000 for works to junction in village

Mar 6, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Ardfert councillor defends decision to reject €110,000 for works to junction in village
An Ardfert councillor has defended the decision by her and the majority of Tralee area councillors to reject €110,000 for safety works to a junction in the village.

€110,000 in funding was allocated for works to the junction between Station Road and the main road through the village, near Horgan’s Centra and the garda station.

The proposal said the safety improvement works would have provided a zebra crossing and enhanced provision for pedestrians at the junction, which an engineer’s report noted had an accident history.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says she voted against this plan as it did not adequately address the safety concerns of locals, and this would have constituted a waste of taxpayer’s money for no benefit.

She says she still hopes the funding will be used for Ardfert, and not lost to another part of the county.

