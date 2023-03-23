Advertisement
News

Archaeological site on outskirts of Tralee in use for at least 4,000 years

Mar 23, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Archaeological site on outskirts of Tralee in use for at least 4,000 years Archaeological site on outskirts of Tralee in use for at least 4,000 years
Image from the Kerry County Museum Facebook page
Share this article

Kerry's county archaeologist says an archaeological site on the outskirts of Tralee has been in use for at least 4,000 years.

Kerry County Museum is looking for volunteers to take part in an excavation at Knockanacuig on the western side of the town.

This will be the second year of the Tralee Dig volunteer project at the site; an information evening will take place at Kerry Library, Moyderwell, Tralee at 7pm next Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kerry County Archaeologist, Michael Connolly says Knockanacuig is an important archaeological site and evidence unearthed last year indicates human activity dates back to the early Neolithic period.

Mr Connolly believes the site may have been in use until around the start of the 13th century:

Advertisement

Futher information is available from Kerry County Museum on 066 712 7777, [email protected] or on www.kerrymuseum.ie.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus