Archaeological site on outskirts of Tralee in use for at least 4,000 years

Kerry's county archaeologist says an archaeological site on the outskirts of Tralee has been in use for at least 4,000 years.

Kerry County Museum is looking for volunteers to take part in an excavation at Knockanacuig on the western side of the town.

This will be the second year of the Tralee Dig volunteer project at the site; an information evening will take place at Kerry Library, Moyderwell, Tralee at 7pm next Tuesday.

Kerry County Archaeologist, Michael Connolly says Knockanacuig is an important archaeological site and evidence unearthed last year indicates human activity dates back to the early Neolithic period.

Mr Connolly believes the site may have been in use until around the start of the 13th century:

Futher information is available from Kerry County Museum on 066 712 7777, [email protected] or on www.kerrymuseum.ie.