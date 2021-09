The redevelopment of Áras Phádraig in Killarney is set to move a step closer.

Kerry County Council says the development control plan for the site on Lewis Road will be completed at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Over 12 years ago, the site was donated to the people of Killarney by the Franciscan friars.

Earlier this year, funding was approved to redevelop the site under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.