Approved housing body plans to deliver 20 to 30 homes in Kerry next year

An approved housing body says it plans to deliver another 20 to 30 homes in Kerry next year.

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) is an approved housing body which works in partnership with stakeholders including local authorities, government, and developers, to deliver social houses.

CHI delivered 90 homes in Kerry in 2023, working closely with local builders and local developers, as well as Kerry County Council.

Eoin Carroll, Director of Policy and Communications of Co-operative Housing Ireland, says the organisation is hopeful for more opportunities to provide housing in Kerry.