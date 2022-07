Appointments for the second COVID-19 booster vaccine are available in Kerry this week.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding people aged over 65 to avail of their second booster.

On Thursday and Friday appointments or walk-ins will be facilitated at the Kerry Vaccination Centre (V92 HT21) from 9.15am to 1pm and again from 2.15pm to 4pm.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.