Applications open for Tralee software developer bootcamp

Jun 8, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Applications open for Tralee software developer bootcamp
Applications are being open for an accelerated coding bootcamp in Tralee to train as a much sought after software developer.

Kerry College and Code Institute offer Europe's only university-rated coding bootcamp, of which 98% of graduates secure employment within a year.

Recruitment for this year's Diploma in Software Development is underway, and is particularly targeted at career returners and jobseekers.

There's a huge number of vacancies in software development, with over 300 such roles currently advertised online for the Munster region.

The course starts on campus in Monavalley, Tralee on June 26th and application details are available at KerryCollege.ie or by calling the admissions office (on 066 714 9696).

You can hear more about this on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening.

